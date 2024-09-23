Rettie have listed an incredible historic flat for sale in the West End for offers over £319k on Friday, September 20.

The ‘incredibly spacious and stylish first floor flat’ is housed within a ‘handsome blonde sandstone traditional building’ that was designed by George Smith and completed circa 1845.

Nestled on the corner of Lynedoch Street and Lynedoch Terrace - the flat occupies a corner position with windows to both the front and side. A resident’s car park also sits to the rear of the building accessible by remote controlled gate with a designated space.

Residents also have access to the attractive gardens on Lynedoch Street and are eligible to buy additional parking permits for the Park Area. Internally the bright accommodation extends to hall, amazing lounge/dining room, open plan kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom.

