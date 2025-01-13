A 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom mid-terrace Victorian sandstone villa in the List 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School - the best school in Scotland in terms of academic attainment - has been listed for sale this week.

Right around the corner from Victoria Park, this property boasts a South-facing garden and an incredibly close proximity to amenities and travel networks like the M8 and Clydeside expressway.

The property itself has been “carefully maintained and modernised by the current owners who have made a fabulous job of creating a lovely, family friendly environment” according to property agent Clyde Property.

Internally the property is of ‘good proportions’ - the accommodation extends to: entrance porch, reception hall with staircase leading upward, bay window living room, rear facing open plan dining kitchen which spans the entire width of the ground floor and overlooks the garden, stairway to upper level landing with a bright skylight, three bedrooms which include two double rooms and one single and a re-fitted main bathroom with white suite.

1 . Essex Drive Clyde Property

2 . Essex Drive Clyde Property

3 . Essex Drive Clyde Property