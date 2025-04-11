Glasgow For Sale: Superb 3-bedrom ground floor corner tenement flat in Anniesland for £175,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This ground floor flat has a convenient location and is spacious in size.

This outstanding corner sighted ground floor and well maintained three bedroom tenement apartment

Listed on Purplebricks, one of the best features about this ground floor flat is the large balcony off the lounge which enjoys a south easterly aspect.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with as it is ideally located beside Anniesland Station making it very convenient for public transport by both bus and rail. There are superb road links into the city centre and to the south of the city via the Clyde Tunnel and Expressway.

Close by there are a number of popular shops including Marks & Spencer, Morrisons Superstore and a wide range of local shops catering for day to day needs. On hand there is a selection of primary and secondary education both at private and state sectors

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, your window into Glasgow - sign up here.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.

Property Summary

Location: Bearsden Road, Glasgow, G13 1YN

Price: £175,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Bearsden Road in Anniesland.

1. Front

The front of the property on Bearsden Road in Anniesland. | Purplebricks

Inside the front facing lounge, double glazed windows with corner position walk-in cupboard and spot lighting.

2. Lounge

Inside the front facing lounge, double glazed windows with corner position walk-in cupboard and spot lighting. | Purplebricks

There is also a large balcony off the lounge which enjoys a south easterly aspect.

3. Lounge

There is also a large balcony off the lounge which enjoys a south easterly aspect. | Purplebricks

There is plenty of space in the lounge for a dining area.

4. Dining area

There is plenty of space in the lounge for a dining area. | Purplebricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice