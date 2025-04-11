This outstanding corner sighted ground floor and well maintained three bedroom tenement apartment
Listed on Purplebricks, one of the best features about this ground floor flat is the large balcony off the lounge which enjoys a south easterly aspect.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with as it is ideally located beside Anniesland Station making it very convenient for public transport by both bus and rail. There are superb road links into the city centre and to the south of the city via the Clyde Tunnel and Expressway.
Close by there are a number of popular shops including Marks & Spencer, Morrisons Superstore and a wide range of local shops catering for day to day needs. On hand there is a selection of primary and secondary education both at private and state sectors
Property Summary
Location: Bearsden Road, Glasgow, G13 1YN
Price: £175,000
Agent: Purplebricks
