Glasgow Property: The fastest selling post codes in and around Glasgow

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 242 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

In the top 10 areas, Property Solvers revealed that homes took 86.50 days (12.36 weeks) to sell on average.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers commented: “While Glasgow's overall house sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths. A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”

The co-founder of the sell house fast company concludes: “it’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.”

1 . G68 - Cumbernauld Houses in G68 took an average of 75 days to sell. In the last year there were 5 properties sold in G68 between March 2024 and March 2025. | Rightmove

2 . G82 - Dumbarton Houses in G82 took an average of 83 days to sell. In the last year there were 8 properties sold in G82 between March 2024 and March 2025. | Rightmove

3 . G52 - Paisley / Glasgow Houses in G52 took an average of 84 days to sell. In the last year there were 8 properties sold in G52 between March 2024 and March 2025. | Rightmove

4 . G61 - Bearsden Houses in G61 took an average of 86 days to sell. In the last year there were 5 properties sold in G61 between March 2024 and March 2025. | Rightmove