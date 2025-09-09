Contemporary Glasgow villa stylish two-bed with attic and gardens for £215,000 | Purplebricks

This Glasgow home blends modern living with exceptional value.

This modern mid-terraced two-bedroom villa is located in the sought-after Kingston Place area of Glasgow (formerly the 2014 Athletes’ Village), listed for £215,000. It brilliantly balances contemporary design, flexible space, and excellent commuter access.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here .

On the ground level, you're welcomed by a reception hallway that leads into a light-filled living room with built-in storage. Step through to the modern kitchen and handy utility, which also connects to a downstairs WC.

Upstairs, two well-sized double bedrooms await alongside a stylish family bathroom. The usable attic has been fully floored and lined perfect for a home office or extra storage.

This home is one of dozens available in Glasgow on Purplebricks.

At a glance

This two-bedroom mid-terraced villa in Kingston Place, Glasgow, is listed for £215,000

Modern kitchen, utility, living room with built-in storage, and downstairs WC

Two generous double bedrooms and a family bathroom

Floored & lined attic offering extra flexibility—ideal as an office or storage

Patio and communal heating system included

Freehold, in a vibrant area with strong transport links and local amenities

