Stylish two-bedroom flat in Glasgow’s West End period charm meets modern living for £235,000

Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Writer

Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:52 BST
Stylish two-bedroom flat in Glasgow's West End period charm meets modern living for £235,000
Purple Bricks

Two-bedroom flat in Glasgow’s West End period charm meets modern living.

Tucked away in the desirable West End of Glasgow, this beautifully refurbished two-bedroom flat is listed for £235,000. With high ceilings, elegant finishes and a prime location close to Byres Road, it’s a perfect fit for professionals, first-time buyers or investors looking for a classic home with contemporary flair.

To see all 27 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its stylishly presented interior.

This second-floor apartment forms part of a handsome traditional sandstone building. Inside, you’ll find a bright and airy lounge with a stunning bay window, a sleek, fully fitted kitchen, and two generous double bedrooms.

Purple Bricks

The modern bathroom includes a full-size bath and quality tiling throughout. The flat also benefits from gas central heating and secure entry access.

This home is one of dozens available in Glasgow on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-glasgow.

At a glance

  • This two-bedroom second-floor flat in Glasgow is listed for £235,000
  • Spacious lounge with bay window and period detailing
  • Modern kitchen and a stylish, fully tiled bathroom
  • Two double bedrooms with built-in storage
  • Located minutes from Byres Road and Glasgow University

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

