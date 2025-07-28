Stylish two-bedroom flat in Glasgow’s West End period charm meets modern living for £235,000 | Purple Bricks

Two-bedroom flat in Glasgow’s West End period charm meets modern living.

Tucked away in the desirable West End of Glasgow, this beautifully refurbished two-bedroom flat is listed for £235,000. With high ceilings, elegant finishes and a prime location close to Byres Road, it’s a perfect fit for professionals, first-time buyers or investors looking for a classic home with contemporary flair.

To see all 27 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here .

This second-floor apartment forms part of a handsome traditional sandstone building. Inside, you’ll find a bright and airy lounge with a stunning bay window, a sleek, fully fitted kitchen, and two generous double bedrooms.

The modern bathroom includes a full-size bath and quality tiling throughout. The flat also benefits from gas central heating and secure entry access.

This home is one of dozens available in Glasgow on Purplebricks.

At a glance

This two-bedroom second-floor flat in Glasgow is listed for £235,000

Spacious lounge with bay window and period detailing

Modern kitchen and a stylish, fully tiled bathroom

Two double bedrooms with built-in storage

Located minutes from Byres Road and Glasgow University

