Stylish two-bedroom flat in Glasgow’s West End period charm meets modern living for £235,000
Tucked away in the desirable West End of Glasgow, this beautifully refurbished two-bedroom flat is listed for £235,000. With high ceilings, elegant finishes and a prime location close to Byres Road, it’s a perfect fit for professionals, first-time buyers or investors looking for a classic home with contemporary flair.
This second-floor apartment forms part of a handsome traditional sandstone building. Inside, you’ll find a bright and airy lounge with a stunning bay window, a sleek, fully fitted kitchen, and two generous double bedrooms.
The modern bathroom includes a full-size bath and quality tiling throughout. The flat also benefits from gas central heating and secure entry access.
At a glance
- This two-bedroom second-floor flat in Glasgow is listed for £235,000
- Spacious lounge with bay window and period detailing
- Modern kitchen and a stylish, fully tiled bathroom
- Two double bedrooms with built-in storage
- Located minutes from Byres Road and Glasgow University
