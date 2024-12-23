Glasgow West End street named as one of Scotland's 'most expensive' streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Glasgow West End Street has been named as one of the most expensive places to buy a property in Scotland

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bank of Scotland has revealed Scotland’s most expensive street, with Queens Crescent in Auchterarder topping the list. The charming street, part of the prestigious Gleneagles Village and known for its proximity to the world-famous Gleneagles golf course, will set buyers back £2,927,000.

Queens Crescent has knocked off last year’s priciest address by some way, thanks to its stunning homes and desirable location, especially involving high-profile properties like those from Omaze which has significantly pushed up the average house prices in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place- and knocked off from the last two consecutive year’s top spot is Ann Street in Edinburgh. Properties on the street, known for its timeless georgian façades and in the heart of the city, now average £1,807,000.

Bank of Scotland

Elphinstone Road, situated just outside of Glasgow makes up the top three, with homes costing £1,645,000. Seven of the top ten most expensive desirable streets this year are in Edinburgh. Cleveden Gardens in Glasgow’s West End made up the top 25 most expensive streets in the country with it having an average property price of £1,296,000.

Isla Benzie, Head of Bank of Scotland Specialist Brands said: “Queens Crescent in the picturesque town in Auchterarder, is Scotland’s priciest postcode, with homes averaging a staggering £2,927,000. The charming street - just a stone's throw from the world-famous Gleneagles golf course - has taken the top spot by some way from last year’s winner Ann Street in Edinburgh.

“However, Edinburgh continues to retain some of the most prestigious streets across Scotland, with seven of the top 10’s most expensive place found in the city. It’s clear that Scotland continues to attract some exclusive places to call home, for those able to afford them.”