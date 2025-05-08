Flat hunting isn’t easy. Especially not in Glasgow - by the time you finally find somewhere to put an offer down on, all the tenement flats have all blended into one big magnolia-coloured mess in your mind.

Even if you’re not looking for a new home right now, we Glaswegians are a nosey bunch. So why not take a swatch at some of the cheapest flats on the market in Glasgow in May, 2025.

We took a look around the city for the cheapest flats we could find - here’s what we found.

1 . Chirnside Place - Hillington - Offers over £39,000 Listed last month, this 1-bedroom property in Hillington has been described as a 'project'. | Contributed

2 . Dykehead Road - Bargeddie - £46,500 fixed price Just outside of Glasgow in Bargeddie you can grab a bargain of a 1-bedroom ground floor flat for a fixed price of £46,500. | Contributed

3 . Dalmarnock Road - Dalmarnock - Offers over £50,000 A 1-bedroom flat is available in Dalmarnock for cash only buyers for offers over £50,000. | Contributed

4 . London Road - Calton - over £60,000 A small studio apartment on London Road just outside of Trongate has been listed for £60,000. | Contributed