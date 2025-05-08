Flat hunting isn’t easy. Especially not in Glasgow - by the time you finally find somewhere to put an offer down on, all the tenement flats have all blended into one big magnolia-coloured mess in your mind.
Even if you’re not looking for a new home right now, we Glaswegians are a nosey bunch. So why not take a swatch at some of the cheapest flats on the market in Glasgow in May, 2025.
We took a look around the city for the cheapest flats we could find - here’s what we found.
1. Chirnside Place - Hillington - Offers over £39,000
Listed last month, this 1-bedroom property in Hillington has been described as a 'project'. | Contributed
2. Dykehead Road - Bargeddie - £46,500 fixed price
Just outside of Glasgow in Bargeddie you can grab a bargain of a 1-bedroom ground floor flat for a fixed price of £46,500. | Contributed
3. Dalmarnock Road - Dalmarnock - Offers over £50,000
A 1-bedroom flat is available in Dalmarnock for cash only buyers for offers over £50,000. | Contributed
4. London Road - Calton - over £60,000
A small studio apartment on London Road just outside of Trongate has been listed for £60,000. | Contributed
