The property market is fit to burst here in Glasgow - with house prices seemingly constantly on the rise and people who grew up here in Glasgow struggling to afford their first home.

Even in “undesirable” areas we’re seeing property prices rise by ridiculous amounts, it’s a wonder anyone can afford to get on the property ladder these days.

So looking at these £1m homes for most of us is certainly a novelty - but who can blame us for dreaming eh.

According to property experts, there’s a ‘constrained supply’ of top of the market homes here in Glasgow and the surrounding areas. Though areas like Bearsden, Kilmacolm, Dowanhill, Park Disctrict, and Lenzie seem to keep a consistent market of high end homes in flux.

In Scotland in 2024 there were 466 £1m+ house sales in Scotland as a whole, a total sum of £675m spent on £1m+ house sales in the country. Glasgow accounted for just 18 of the £1m+ house sales in 2024, while Greater Glasgow accounted for 44 - compared to Edinburgh’s 260 £1m+ house sales in 2024.

Take a look below at 8 of the most expensive homes on the market in Glasgow in 2024.

1 . La Casa - Park Circus An incredible mansion house in Park Circus for offers over £2.5m. Designed by Charles Wilson and James Boucher in 1870s, this property was originally owned by Walter MacFarlane, founder of the Saracen Foundry. | Savills

2 . Shields Road - Pollokshields This former church in Pollokshields is currently on the market for offers over £1.4m. It was formerly used as a care home and nursery, but now has planning permission to be refitted into 17 different one to three bedroom flats. | Knight Frank

3 . Aytoun Road - Pollokshields Another Pollokshields property, this Southside villa is up for offers over £1.35m. Described by the estate agent as 'one of a kind' the property retains much of its traditional period features alongside 'extensive improvements'. | Rettie