The property market is fit to burst here in Glasgow - with house prices seemingly constantly on the rise and people who grew up here in Glasgow struggling to afford their first home.

Even in “undesirable” areas we’re seeing property prices rise by ridiculous amounts, it’s a wonder anyone can afford to get on the property ladder these days.

So looking at these £1m homes for most of us is certainly a novelty - but who can blame us for dreaming eh.

According to property experts, there’s a ‘constrained supply’ of top of the market homes here in Glasgow and the surrounding areas. Though areas like Bearsden, Kilmacolm, Dowanhill, Park Disctrict, and Lenzie seem to keep a consistent market of high end homes in flux.

In Scotland in 2024 there were 466 £1m+ house sales in Scotland as a whole, a total sum of £675m spent on £1m+ house sales in the country. Glasgow accounted for just 18 of the £1m+ house sales in 2024, while Greater Glasgow accounted for 44 - compared to Edinburgh’s 260 £1m+ house sales in 2024.

Take a look below at 8 of the most expensive homes on the market in Glasgow in May 2025.

1 . La Casa - £2,500,000 An incredible mansion house in Park Circus for offers over £2.5m. Designed by Charles Wilson and James Boucher in 1870s, this property was originally owned by Walter MacFarlane, founder of the Saracen Foundry. | Savills

2 . Mearnswood Manor - £1,850,000 Mearnswood Manor is a substantial, luxurious detached home nestled within an exclusive pocket of Newton Mearns, providing flexible accommodation, all set behind electric gates. Set within approximately 20 acres of private grounds | Rettie

3 . Kilmardinny Avenue - £1,650,000 "A unique opportunity to acquire this striking piece of modernist architecture. The architect-owner and his wife bought this site, including the original bungalow, around 20 years ago with the vision of creating this breathtaking family home, which extends to around 5,400 sqft, including the garage. A testament to contemporary design and occupying a prime elevated location, the home offers flexible living accommodation easily adapted to specific tastes and needs." | Clyde Property