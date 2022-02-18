Home to the rich and famous, here are the priciest addresses in Glasgow.

House prices in Scotland are ballooning with prices across the country rising by 11.2% in 2021.

Glasgow has not been immune to the spike in property values with the average house price in Glasgow increasing by £14,455 according to the UK House Price Index.

Park Circus is among the city’s most expensive streets

Those increases are more pronounced in affluent areas of the city with property prices on the most sought-after city streets often increasing by tens of thousands of pounds over the course of months.

Using a new tool by Property Solvers which highlights the highest priced homes in your postcode, we can reveal the ten most expensive addresses in the city.

Calderwood Road

The priciest address in the city is Calderwood Road in the city’s south side where properties sold for an average of £1,567,333 last year.

As well as having deep pockets you’ll need to be quick off the mark to live on the sought after street with just three properties being sold on the address in 2021.

Kingsborough Gardens

The jewel in the West End’s crown, Kingsborough Gardens has long been popular with the rich and famous in Glasgow.

Ten properties sold on the address in the last year for a remarkable average of £1,252,735.

Park Circus

Located a stone’s throw away from Kelvingrove Park it’s easy to see why Park Circus is one of the most popular addresses in the city.

New residents had to pay on average an eye-watering £896,136 to secure house keys to a Park Circus address last year.

Hamilton Avenue

Set in a leafy southside suburb, Hamilton Avenue was also a popular spot for the rich and famous last year, with three properties selling for an average of £880,000 a year.

Clifton Street

Sandwiched between Kelvinbridge and Finnieston, Clifton Street is a magnet for well-heeled high achievers.

Owning a slice of the prestigious street will cost you on average £868,000.

Hamilton Drive

Running parallel to Great Western Road and opposite the Botanic Gardens. this address has long been popular with the city’s rich and famous.

Nine properties on the street have been sold in the last year at an average cost of £854,220.

Claremont Terrace

As short distance from Clifton Street, Claremont Terrace is also popular with well-to-do house buyers in the city.

The average house price last year was £832,272.

Winton Drive

Lined with opulent mansions this address is popular due to its proximity to the River Kelvin.

Properties on the thoroughfare sold for £783,000 on average last year.

Terregles Avenue

Slicing through the city’s southside a property on Terregles Avenue set buyers back on average £762, 795 last year.

Banavie Road

This West End address is famed for its towering townhouses.