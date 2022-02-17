Council tax bills for Glasgow residents will rise by 3% from April.

City treasurer Ricky Bell, SNP, announced the increase during the council’s budget meeting today (17 February).

His budget, backed by the Greens, passed with 41 votes compared to 31 for the Labour proposals, which were adjusted by the group of independent councillors.

Council tenants will see their rent rise.

The 3% rise will see Band D charges change from £1,386 per year to £1,428. The new charges will start on 1 April.

Scottish Water has already announced a 4.2% rise for water and waste water services in 2022/23, which means the average bill will increase by 31 pence per week, while energy bills are rising too.

The council tax charges per year for 2022/23:

Band A: £952.00

Band B: £1,110.67

Band C: £1,269.33

Band D: £1,428.00

Band E: £1,876.23

Band F: £2,320.50

Band G: £2,796.50