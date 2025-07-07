This incredible three-bedroom flat has been fully upgraded to an exacting standard, offering a rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest properties of its kind in Hyndland.

Listed on Rightmove , this home enjoys both style and tranquillity right in the heart of the West End.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Hyndland Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.