For Sale: 'Handsome' three bedroom red sandstone tenement flat on Hyndland Road for £360,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:31 BST

Hyndland is one of Glasgow's most desirable and characterful neighbourhoods, celebrated for its tree-lined streets, charming architecture, and vibrant community atmosphere.

This incredible three-bedroom flat has been fully upgraded to an exacting standard, offering a rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest properties of its kind in Hyndland.

Listed on Rightmove, this home enjoys both style and tranquillity right in the heart of the West End.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Hyndland Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: Hyndland Road, Hyndland

Price: £360,000

Agent: Vanilla Square, Glasgow

The front of the property on Hyndland Road in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Hyndland Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

From the moment you step into the grand entrance hallway - spanning over 25ft with elegant proportions and a deep storage cupboard - you are met with a sense of space and quality.

2. Hallway

From the moment you step into the grand entrance hallway - spanning over 25ft with elegant proportions and a deep storage cupboard - you are met with a sense of space and quality. | Rightmove

The formal lounge is a highlight, featuring rich wooden flooring, a striking fireplace, and a generous bay window that floods the room with natural light.

3. Lounge

The formal lounge is a highlight, featuring rich wooden flooring, a striking fireplace, and a generous bay window that floods the room with natural light. | Rightmove

The refitted dining kitchen is both stylish and functional, with sleek high-gloss wall and floor units, integrated appliances, a Belfast sink, and ample space for a dining table and chairs.

4. Kitchen

The refitted dining kitchen is both stylish and functional, with sleek high-gloss wall and floor units, integrated appliances, a Belfast sink, and ample space for a dining table and chairs. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRightmoveSchools
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice