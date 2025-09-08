This remarkable ground and garden level conversion is located on arguably the finest address in Glasgow's West End.
Listed on Rightmove, 12 Kingsborough Gardens offers elegant proportions, flexible living space, and rare private outdoor space — including a private garden and off-street parking for two cars.
Situated in the very heart of Hyndland, Kingsborough Gardens is a tranquil, tree-lined address just moments from vibrant Hyndland Road and Byres Road. Glasgow Botanic Gardens, acclaimed schools, excellent public transport links, and an array of restaurants, cafés and boutiques are also all within walking distance.
Property Summary
Location: Flat 1 12 Kingsborough Gardens, Hyndland, G12 9QB
Price: £835,000
Agent: Corum, West End