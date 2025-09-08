For Sale: 'Handsome' 4-bedroom B-listed blonde sandstone townhouse on arguably the finest address in Glasgow's West End for £835,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:34 BST

This outstanding B-listed blonde sandstone townhouse built circa 1855 combines timeless period charm with practical modern living.

This remarkable ground and garden level conversion is located on arguably the finest address in Glasgow's West End.

Listed on Rightmove, 12 Kingsborough Gardens offers elegant proportions, flexible living space, and rare private outdoor space — including a private garden and off-street parking for two cars.

Situated in the very heart of Hyndland, Kingsborough Gardens is a tranquil, tree-lined address just moments from vibrant Hyndland Road and Byres Road. Glasgow Botanic Gardens, acclaimed schools, excellent public transport links, and an array of restaurants, cafés and boutiques are also all within walking distance.

Property Summary

Location: Flat 1 12 Kingsborough Gardens, Hyndland, G12 9QB

Price: £835,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the property on Kingsborough Gardens in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Kingsborough Gardens in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

The standout feature of this floor is the magnificent drawing room to the front — a room of true scale and elegance, featuring intricate original cornicing, a striking bay window, and views over the landscaped residents' gardens.

2. Drawing Room

The standout feature of this floor is the magnificent drawing room to the front — a room of true scale and elegance, featuring intricate original cornicing, a striking bay window, and views over the landscaped residents' gardens. | Rightmove

To the rear is the principal bedroom, a quiet and peaceful space complete with extensive fitted wardrobes.

3. Principal Bedroom

To the rear is the principal bedroom, a quiet and peaceful space complete with extensive fitted wardrobes. | Rightmove

Attached to the principal bedroom a luxurious en-suite bathroom finished with quality fittings.

4. En Suite

Attached to the principal bedroom a luxurious en-suite bathroom finished with quality fittings. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowWest EndProperty
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice