Homebuilder rescues housing development in Bishopton

A residential development in Bishopton, Renfrewshire has been rescued from collapsed developer Stewart Milne to be successfully delivered by independent property developer, Dundas Estates.

Dundas has recently completed the purchase of the site, which offers excellent transport links and accessibility to Glasgow and the nearby motorway network. Construction will shortly commence to build 179 homes of which 62 will be affordable properties. These properties will consist of a mix of three to six bedroom homes.

By stepping into the project, Dundas has committed to delivering quality homes, with an excellent specification that exceed the industry standards – with the aim of delivering the first homes by late summer 2024.

As part of this project, the award winning developer will also support the provision of a community woodland park, recreation and open spaces and other community facilities such as a new health centre and primary school.

Craig Fairfoull, sales and marketing director at Dundas, said: “We appreciate there may have been unexpected challenges and uncertainties faced by prospective homeowners engaged with the previous developer.

“However, our primary goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible, and we urge those who had reservations with Stewart Milne for one of these plots to contact us immediately.

“We aim to deliver these much-needed homes in the coming months, allowing prospective buyers to finally move into the homes they have been looking forward to.”

The development will see Dundas complete various house types that remain similar in style and specification to the previous developer, including terraced, semi-detached and larger detached homes.

Dundas were supported through the acquisition of the site by solicitors Anderson Strathern.

Dundas is asking potential buyers who may have reserved a plot with the previous developer to contact them at [email protected] to speak to a member of the sales team to discuss options further.

To find out more visit Dargavel Village - Dundas Estates