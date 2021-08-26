House in show home condition

There's plenty of room for all the family - and all their friends too - both inside and out in this fantastic property.

For the current owners have worked hard to present an exceptional family home, decorated to show home standards.

The Cala built home is situated in Cavendish Avenue, in the Dullatur Greens area, and the current owners have spared no expense in their bid for perfection – both inside and out.

Thanks to their hard work and imagination, this is one pad that will suit everyone – from large families to those looking for a party pad to entertain their friends.

There will be no arguments over bedrooms, with five large rooms to choose from.

And what a party pad they’ve created – with an incredible garden building to the rear which will be the envy of all your friends!

Running the length of the property, it houses a bar and lounge area with bi-fold doors, wc and hot tub enclosure. It really is something that wee bit extra special.

Inside this fabulous home you won’t be disappointed either though.

Visitors are welcomed via an entrance hallway into a lounge which looks out to the front of the property and has a stunning fireplace.

The kitchen runs the length of the back of the property and is the internal heart of this home with a family area, dining area and modern kitchen.

It’s the perfect spot for modern family living and entertaining.

The utility room has ample space for all appliances and there is a door to the garage which has been fully lined to form another room which would make an ideal home office. A downstairs wc completes the lower accommodation.

Upstairs there is a spacious landing which gives access to all five bedrooms, two of which benefit from en-suites, as well as the modern family bathroom with bath and separate shower.

The rear garden is mainly patio with several seating areas and, of course, that spectacular out building.

The property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing and should really be viewed to appreciate all it has to offer.