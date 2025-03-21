A modernist mansion in Bearsden, one of the few examples of the architectural style in the West of Scotland, has been listed for sale this week by Clyde Property.

Created by the current architect-owner who bought the site over 20 years ago, the property extends to around 5,400 square feet.

It’s an incredible elevated contemporary home built into the hillside of Bearsden and is surrounded by mature grounds. Set across three floors, the mansion also boasts its own roof terrace with views across Bearsden and Glasgow. The roof terrace has its own outdoor spa and kitchen too.

The property was created to combine traditional town house architecture with a more modernist style focused on lifestyle.

The listing posted by Clyde Property West End reads: “As befits an architect designed home, the proportions and planning of every space, every feature and every detail have been meticulously considered and executed to the highest standard. It features clean, simple lines that continue throughout creating a calm, serene environment.”

On the ground floor of the property there is: vestibule, double volume entrance hall, office, cloakroom and toilet, utility/laundry space, gym with access to outside, wine nook and storage.

The first floor is comprised of: first-floor landing with views out through the double-height windows, while to the rear, there are further views through the yoga studio out to the yoga deck and beyond, living room, guest cloakroom, and a hall giving access to the bedroom wing with four double bedrooms, all en-suite.

The upper floor is the pride of the property, and is made up of: living, dining and kitchen areas as well as access to the roof terrace, outdoor kitchen, and spa facilities.

The roof terrace comes with a cedar barrel hot tub, outdoor shower, sauna and hydration zone.

At garden level there is a ‘sizeable lawned area to the front, while to the rear, there is a sheltered paved sitting area with a fire pit and charming summerhouse.’

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

