Inside Glasgow’s cheapest flat on the market right now for £35k
This cost-effective flat is on Glasgow’s Dumbarton Road
Although it is said that house prices are now beginning to fall, properties in Glasgow are still going for considerably high amounts. This one bedroom flat currently on the market is very much a cost-effective option.
Listed on the property website Rightmove, this one bedroom top floor flat offers a welcoming entrace hallway and a good sized double bedroom with storage.
External to the property is a shared communal space which also includes a drying area.
A number of facilities and amenities can be found near the flat including shops, schools, frequent train services and regular buses along Dumbarton Road.
Property Summary
Location: Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G14
Price: £35,000
Agent: Auction House Scotland