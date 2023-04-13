Register
Inside Glasgow’s cheapest flat on the market right now for £35k

This cost-effective flat is on Glasgow’s Dumbarton Road

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST

Although it is said that house prices are now beginning to fall, properties in Glasgow are still going for considerably high amounts. This one bedroom flat currently on the market is very much a cost-effective option.

Listed on the property website Rightmove, this one bedroom top floor flat offers a welcoming entrace hallway and a good sized double bedroom with storage.

External to the property is a shared communal space which also includes a drying area.

A number of facilities and amenities can be found near the flat including shops, schools, frequent train services and regular buses along Dumbarton Road.

Property Summary

Location: Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G14

Price: £35,000

Agent: Auction House Scotland

Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G14.

1. Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G14

Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G14.

The living room area which contains a large bright bay window.

2. The living room area

The living room area which contains a large bright bay window.

Another angle of the living room.

3. Another angle of the living room

Another angle of the living room.

The gallery style fitted kitchen.

4. The kitchen area

The gallery style fitted kitchen.

