For Sale: Inside the luxurious three bedroom apartment in Kelvingrove for £535k

This stunning apartment is spacious in size and located in the heart of Glasgow’s West End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:18 BST

This property is an outstanding three bedroom main door conversion only a stone’s throw away from Glasgow’s bustling Kelvingrove Park.

Listed on Rightmove, one of the main benefits of this property is the location as residents can enjoy the best of Glasgow’s West End with the vibrant Finnieston area on your doorstep as well as popular cafes and restaurants being located around Kelvingrove Park with the the University of Glasgow also being close by.

There is great transport links near to the property with it also being conveniently located to access the motorway.

Property Summary

Location: Main door, Somerset Place, Kelvingrove

Price: £535,000

Agent: Vanilla Square, Glasgow

