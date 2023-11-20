This stylish two-bedroom apartment is found on the second floor of this imposing Georgian Townhouse which was originally designed by the Architect George Smith and was constructed in 1835.

Listed on Rightmove , this property benefits from natural sunlight and offers incredible views of Glasgow being located in the desirable Park District.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston. It is also only a stone's throw away from Kelvingrove Park.