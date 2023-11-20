Register
BREAKING

For Sale: Inside the luxury two bedroom Georgian townhouse apartment in Glasgow's Park District for £339k

There is a mixture of modern and original features throughout the property

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:09 GMT

This stylish two-bedroom apartment is found on the second floor of this imposing Georgian Townhouse which was originally designed by the Architect George Smith and was constructed in 1835.

Listed on Rightmove, this property benefits from natural sunlight and offers incredible views of Glasgow being located in the desirable Park District.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston. It is also only a stone's throw away from Kelvingrove Park.

Property Summary

Location: Woodside Terrace, Park, Glasgow

Price: £339,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

The front of the property at Woodside Terrace Park.

1. Front

The front of the property at Woodside Terrace Park.

Inside the outstanding lounge space which is generous in size.

2. Lounge

Inside the outstanding lounge space which is generous in size.

Open plan fitted kitchen by Kitchens International with window to the front.

3. Kitchen

Open plan fitted kitchen by Kitchens International with window to the front.

The stylish bedroom one has been recently re-carpeted with wardrobe/storage and side door to an ensuite shower room.

4. Bedroom one

The stylish bedroom one has been recently re-carpeted with wardrobe/storage and side door to an ensuite shower room.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowGeorgianPropertyRightmoveWoodlandsWest EndSale