Gorgeous Georgian Glasgow: Seven of the best examples of Georgian architecture in Glasgow

Join us as we take a look into the best examples of Georgian architecture of Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:36 BST

Glasgow is a beautiful city comprised of many different architectural styles and eras - of those eras almost none are more rare and as breathtaking as the buildings constructed during the Georgian era.

The Georgian period is defined as the period around the rule of King George, not just the first though - but the successive rain of King Georges from 1714 to 1837, from King George I right through to George IV.

It’s strongly based on the architecture of ancient Greece and classical Rome. It highly values symmetry - and is identifiable by it’s long, curving terraces - as seen in many West End housing schemes like Park Circus and Park Terrace.

    Most of Glasgow’s best and most recognisable architecture isn’t Georgian, it’s Victorian - as much of the Georgian architecture was demolished to make way for the Victorian buildings, warehouses, factories, mills and more to bolster the industrial revolution in the city.

    As a result, much of Glasgow’s Georgian architecture is in sparse pockets around the city - in most cases the buildings are just a single Georgian landmark surrounded by more modern tenement housing, factories, or otherwise.

    Take a look below for an insight into Georgian Glasgow - some buildings you’ll definitely know, but you might not know their unique history.

