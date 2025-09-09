Inside the most expensive flat to rent in Glasgow in September for £4,550 pcm

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2025, 11:13 BST

This Woodlands flat is currently the most expensive to rent in Glasgow right now.

This impressive seven-bedroom fully furnished and licensed HMO property is found in one of Glasgow’s most popular neighbourhoods.

Listed on Rightmove, this is a property that will appeal to many students as the University of Glasgow is closeby.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found in Woodlands.

Property Summary

Location: Arlington Street, Flat 3-2, Woodlands, Glasgow, G3 6DT

Price: £4,550 pcm

Agent: Clyde Property, West End Lettings

The front of the property on Arlington Street just off Woodlands Road.

1. Front

The front of the property on Arlington Street just off Woodlands Road. | Rightmove

The property itself is offered furnished and includes a bright and spacious lounge.

2. Lounge

The property itself is offered furnished and includes a bright and spacious lounge. | Rightmove

Inside the fully fitted kitchen with appliances.

3. Kitchen

Inside the fully fitted kitchen with appliances. | Rightmove

An alternative look at the kitchen where there is plenty of space for a dining table.

4. Kitchen

An alternative look at the kitchen where there is plenty of space for a dining table. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyWest EndWoodlands
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice