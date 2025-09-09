Inside the most expensive flat to rent in Glasgow in September for £4,550 pcm

This impressive seven-bedroom fully furnished and licensed HMO property is found in one of Glasgow’s most popular neighbourhoods.

Listed on Rightmove , this is a property that will appeal to many students as the University of Glasgow is closeby.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found in Woodlands.