Inside the most expensive home to rent in Glasgow right now for £6,000 pcm

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

This West End apartment is currently the most expensive to rent in Glasgow right now.

This outstanding three-bedroom apartment was designed by Charles Wilson in the 1870’s, in the heart of Glasgows highly sought after and admired Park district.

Listed on Rightmove, this is a furnished property that is available to let now for a deposit of £7,500.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: Park Circus Place, Glasgow, G3

Price: £6,000 pcm

Agent: Dwello Property, Glasgow

The front of the property on Park Circus Place in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Park Circus Place in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

The flat is accessed from the first landing and the accommodation is formed over first and second levels.

Hallway

The flat is accessed from the first landing and the accommodation is formed over first and second levels. | Rightmove

Internally the property comprises of a breathtaking L-shaped drawing room with the most stunning of ceiling plasterworks, two fire places and ample room for dining.

Drawing Room

Internally the property comprises of a breathtaking L-shaped drawing room with the most stunning of ceiling plasterworks, two fire places and ample room for dining. | Rightmove

There is a further lounge area in the property.

Lounge

There is a further lounge area in the property. | Rightmove

