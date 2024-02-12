Listed on Rightmove , this contemporary family home enjoys open aspects over adjacent rolling countryside with the level of interior design, upgrading from original builder's specification and level of finish needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with Thorntonhall being considered one of the premier addresses just outside of Glasgow. There is excellent shopping facilities in East Kilbride or the nearby suburbs of Clarkston, Giffnock and Newton Mearns. Thorntonhall also has a great public transport link to Glasgow city centre with the village being served by a direct service to Glasgow Central from East Kilbride.