Register
BREAKING

For Sale: Inside the outstanding contemporary five bedroom detached villa near Glasgow for £1.5 million

The Thorntonhall property has some exceptional features such as an in-house cinema room with fitted bar, in-house gym and steam room.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT

This breathtaking five-bedroom modern villa occupies a peaceful, idyllic setting and is located near to Glasgow in Thorntonhall set within larger style professionally landscaped gardens behind security gates.

Listed on Rightmove, this contemporary family home enjoys open aspects over adjacent rolling countryside with the level of interior design, upgrading from original builder's specification and level of finish needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with Thorntonhall being considered one of the premier addresses just outside of Glasgow. There is excellent shopping facilities in East Kilbride or the nearby suburbs of Clarkston, Giffnock and Newton Mearns. Thorntonhall also has a great public transport link to Glasgow city centre with the village being served by a direct service to Glasgow Central from East Kilbride.

Property Summary

Location: 2 North Hill View, Thorntonhall

Price: £1,500,000

Agent: Corum, Newton Mearns

The front of the property at North Hill View in Thorntonhall.

1. Front

The front of the property at North Hill View in Thorntonhall.

Inside the quite magnificent reception hallway with Porcelanosa tiling and fireplace, bespoke broad staircase with chrome and glass finish giving access to galleried landing.

2. Reception hallway

Inside the quite magnificent reception hallway with Porcelanosa tiling and fireplace, bespoke broad staircase with chrome and glass finish giving access to galleried landing.

French doors lead to the beautiful lounge with focal point media wall and in built living flame gas fire, multiple double glazed windows and doors giving direct access and aspects onto gardens and patio.

3. Lounge

French doors lead to the beautiful lounge with focal point media wall and in built living flame gas fire, multiple double glazed windows and doors giving direct access and aspects onto gardens and patio.

Inside the formal dining room with bespoke built in cabinets providing storage and dual aspect built in fireplace.

4. Dining room

Inside the formal dining room with bespoke built in cabinets providing storage and dual aspect built in fireplace.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowGardensPropertyEast KilbrideRightmove