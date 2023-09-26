For Sale: Inside the outstanding four bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s Hyndland for £995k
This stunning West End property features eight apartments which are spread across three floors
This impressive versatile ground and garden level conversion forms the main part of an elegant three storey blonde sandstone townhouse in Hyndland.
Listed on Rightmove, this unique double fronted property is located within one of the most desirable areas to live in Glasgow’s West End. The property is one of three (Nos 49-51) refined Thomsonesque terraced houses built circa 1875 and quietly set behind the famous Alexander “Greek” Thomson terrace on Hyndland Road.
One fo the main benefits of this property is the location being close to both Hyndland Road and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway.
Property Summary
Location: Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland, Glasgow
Price: £995,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End