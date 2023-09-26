This stunning West End property features eight apartments which are spread across three floors

This impressive versatile ground and garden level conversion forms the main part of an elegant three storey blonde sandstone townhouse in Hyndland.

Listed on Rightmove, this unique double fronted property is located within one of the most desirable areas to live in Glasgow’s West End. The property is one of three (Nos 49-51) refined Thomsonesque terraced houses built circa 1875 and quietly set behind the famous Alexander “Greek” Thomson terrace on Hyndland Road.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location being close to both Hyndland Road and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway.

Property Summary

Location: Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland, Glasgow

Price: £995,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Westbourne Gardens with sandstone pillars to either side of the entrance vestibule which has panelled storm doors.

2 . Reception hall Fabulous, stylish reception hall with wooden flooring, ornate cornicing and original stairway/banister at the rear.

3 . Drawing room Substantial and elegant drawing room with three section bay window to the front, focal point fireplace, original parquet flooring and beautiful ornate cornicing.

4 . Kitchen Amazing central kitchen units with stainless steel finishes. Built in gas hob with oven below and extractor above, built-in fridge, open shelving, additional wooden storage cupboards, wooden flooring, focal point fireplace, ornate cornicing and three section window to the rear.