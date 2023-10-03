Register
For Sale: Inside the outstanding four bedroom home in Glasgow’s Jordanhill for £649k

This incredible property would make for the perfect family home

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:37 BST

This magnificent semi-detached large family home in Jordanhill has a versatile internal layout formed over four floors which includes the converted lower ground floor.

Listed on Rightmove, this stunning property has plenty of traditional features inside which are noticeable.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Jordanhill and Scotstounhill station. There is also fantastic schools such as St Thomas Aquinas and Jordanhill School which was ranked as the best secondary school in Scotland.

Property Summary

Location: Southbrae Drive, Jordanhill, Glasgow

Price: £649,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

The traditional sense of the property is evident the moment you enter the reception hall which provides beautiful original woodwork, a superb hardwood floor and elegant stained/leaded glass windows.

Main lounge with four section bay to the front, solid fuel fire, dado panelling and sanded/varnished flooring

Fitted kitchen (Porcelanosa) with double oven, dishwasher, fridge freezer, two windows to the rear, window to the side and glazed/panelled door to back steps. It also features special Krion worktops.

