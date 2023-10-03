For Sale: Inside the outstanding four bedroom home in Glasgow’s Jordanhill for £649k
This incredible property would make for the perfect family home
This magnificent semi-detached large family home in Jordanhill has a versatile internal layout formed over four floors which includes the converted lower ground floor.
Listed on Rightmove, this stunning property has plenty of traditional features inside which are noticeable.
One fo the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Jordanhill and Scotstounhill station. There is also fantastic schools such as St Thomas Aquinas and Jordanhill School which was ranked as the best secondary school in Scotland.
Property Summary
Location: Southbrae Drive, Jordanhill, Glasgow
Price: £649,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End