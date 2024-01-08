This stunning two-bedroom top floor flat has some fantastic features throughout with the property also benefitting from wonderful expansive views over Kelvingrove Park.

Listed on Rightmove, this former townhouse was meticulously renovated around a decade ago with rooms such as the former Billiard room having been transformed. Externally residents can also access the immaculately tended and gated residents' gardens within Park Circus.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the M8 motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: 4 Park Gate, Park, G3 6DL

Price: £320,000

Agent: Corum, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Park Gate.

2 . Living room The stunning living/dining room would have been the former Billiard room in the home when originally built,

3 . Kitchen One of the outstanding features about this property is the beautiful wood paneling in the living room/kitchen.