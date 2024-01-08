Register
BREAKING

For Sale: Inside the outstanding two bedroom townhouse attic flat in Park Gate for £320k

The former townhouse enjoys stunning views over Glasgow's West End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:21 GMT

This stunning two-bedroom top floor flat has some fantastic features throughout with the property also benefitting from wonderful expansive views over Kelvingrove Park.

Listed on Rightmove, this former townhouse was meticulously renovated around a decade ago with rooms such as the former Billiard room having been transformed. Externally residents can also access the immaculately tended and gated residents' gardens within Park Circus.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the M8 motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: 4 Park Gate, Park, G3 6DL

Price: £320,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the property on Park Gate.

1. Front

The front of the property on Park Gate.

The stunning living/dining room would have been the former Billiard room in the home when originally built,

2. Living room

The stunning living/dining room would have been the former Billiard room in the home when originally built,

One of the outstanding features about this property is the beautiful wood paneling in the living room/kitchen.

3. Kitchen

One of the outstanding features about this property is the beautiful wood paneling in the living room/kitchen.

The stylish open plan kitchen features several integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

The stylish open plan kitchen features several integrated appliances.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyWoodlandsWest EndResidentsGardensRestaurantsRightmoveBarsGlasgow