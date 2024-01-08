For Sale: Inside the outstanding two bedroom townhouse attic flat in Park Gate for £320k
The former townhouse enjoys stunning views over Glasgow's West End
This stunning two-bedroom top floor flat has some fantastic features throughout with the property also benefitting from wonderful expansive views over Kelvingrove Park.
Listed on Rightmove, this former townhouse was meticulously renovated around a decade ago with rooms such as the former Billiard room having been transformed. Externally residents can also access the immaculately tended and gated residents' gardens within Park Circus.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the M8 motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.
Property Summary
Location: 4 Park Gate, Park, G3 6DL
Price: £320,000
Agent: Corum, West End