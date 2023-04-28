Inside the stunning three bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s West End

This stunning Glasgow property is in Hyndland in the West End

One of the most impressive and newest properties on the market in Glasgow right now is this stunning apartment in what is regarded as one of the West End’s top addresses.

Listed on Rightmove, this stunning home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and access to two stunning private residents gardens.

This property could be described as a “house within a house”, offering a five apartment split level layout which is accessed from the second floor.

There is countless amenities in close proximity to the property which is near to both Great Western Road and Byres Road at the heart of the West End. You’ll fine no shortage of shops or eateries with there being great transport links to the city centre via train, bus and underground.

Property Summary

Location: Kingsborough Gardens, Hyndland, Glasgow

Price: £585,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1 . Front The front of the building at Kingsborough Gardens.

2 . Front Door There is a security entry system on the ground floor.

3 . Lounge The beautifully presented main lounge space with three section bay window.

4 . Lounge Amazing ‘through light’ comes from the lounge space into the open plan kitchen.