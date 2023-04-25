Inside the most expensive property to rent in Glasgow
This stunning property is in Park Circus in the West End
One of the most impressive and expensive properties on the market to rent in Glasgow is this four bedroom triplex property in the West End.
Listed on Rightmove, this town house is located in one of the city’s most prestigious areas with access to a fantastic residents gardens.
It’s location is perfect for accessing both the city centre and West End and is only a stone’s throw away from Kelvingrove Park and close to Glasgow University and Kelvingrove Museum & Art Gallery. It also has terrific transport links as it’s close to the M8 motorway as well as having a number of public transport options near to the property.
Property Summary
Location: Park Circus, Glasgow, G3
Price: £6,000 pcm
Agent: Tay Letting, Glasgow