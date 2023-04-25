Register
Inside the most expensive property to rent in Glasgow

This stunning property is in Park Circus in the West End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

One of the most impressive and expensive properties on the market to rent in Glasgow is this four bedroom triplex property in the West End.

Listed on Rightmove, this town house is located in one of the city’s most prestigious areas with access to a fantastic residents gardens.

It’s location is perfect for accessing both the city centre and West End and is only a stone’s throw away from Kelvingrove Park and close to Glasgow University and Kelvingrove Museum & Art Gallery. It also has terrific transport links as it’s close to the M8 motorway as well as having a number of public transport options near to the property.

Property Summary

Location: Park Circus, Glasgow, G3

Price: £6,000 pcm

Agent: Tay Letting, Glasgow

The front entrance to this main door four bedroom triplex property.

1. Front Door

A fantastic space to relax or to entertain guests.

2. Living Room

An alternative angle of the space that has great views.

3. Living Room

A great area to host a dinner party with your friends.

4. Dining Area

