For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom apartment in Kelvinside for £405k

This wonderful three-bedroom apartment is formed over the first two floors of a red sandstone villa which dates circa 1904 having been designed by Fryers and Penman.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is located within the highly desirable list one Jordanhill School catchment area which is ranked as the best performing high school in Glasgow.

It was built in a Scottish Revival style while incorporating Scots Baronial and 17th Century Renaissance details with it enjoying an elevated position set back from Great Western Road. You can enjoy views from the terrace which is accessed from bedroom one which also has an en suite shower room.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Anniesland and Hyndland train stations. You can enjoy all West End amenities which includes great shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Property Summary

Location: 10 Whittingehame Gardens

Price: £405,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1 . Front The front of the property at Whittingehame Gardens.

2 . Entrance hall Well presented communal entrance hall with staircase leading to first floor landing.

3 . Lounge Outstanding main lounge with five section bay window and focal point fireplace and ceiling cornice.