Inside the stunning three-bedroom penthouse in Glasgow’s West End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 15th May 2023, 23:34 BST

One of the most outstanding and newest properties on the market in Glasgow right now is this stunning penthouse which is located in the former Balshagray Public School building.

Listed on Rightmove, this stunning home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a large private south/west facing terrace.

There is countless amenities in close proximity to the property which includes excellent transport links at the nearby Partick station, everday shopping and schooling.

Property Summary

Location: Broomhill Avenue, Broomhill, Glasgow

Price: £439,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

The front of the property in Broomhill which has a video security entry system.

1. Front

The front of the property in Broomhill which has a video security entry system.

The reception hallway to the building is welcoming and has a storage cupboard.

2. Reception hallway

The reception hallway to the building is welcoming and has a storage cupboard.

The living room has brilliant lovely south/west views across to the river and beyond.

3. Living room

The living room has brilliant lovely south/west views across to the river and beyond.

The open plan area is spacious in size.

4. Living room/Kitchen

The open plan area is spacious in size.

