Inside the stunning three-bedroom penthouse in Glasgow’s West End
This stunning Glasgow property is in Broomhill in the West End
One of the most outstanding and newest properties on the market in Glasgow right now is this stunning penthouse which is located in the former Balshagray Public School building.
Listed on Rightmove, this stunning home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a large private south/west facing terrace.
There is countless amenities in close proximity to the property which includes excellent transport links at the nearby Partick station, everday shopping and schooling.
Property Summary
Location: Broomhill Avenue, Broomhill, Glasgow
Price: £439,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End