10 Celebrities and authors appearing at Glasgow’s Aye Write book festival

Aye Write festival returns to Glasgow once again this May and has a stellar line up with enough acts on to suit everyone no matter what your preference may be. It officially takes place between 19-28 May but some events are being carried over until later in the year.

A number of different venues will be used across the city such as the City Halls, the Mitchell Library and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall amongst others. All sorts of topics will be explored and discussed while the event takes place. Some of the most high-profile stars attenind the event are set out below and when you catch them with former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appearing on the bill alongside the likes of Mogwai’s lead singer and a Monty Python star.