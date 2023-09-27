This incredible five bedroom property is situated in Glasgow’s upmarket Pollokshields

This unique renovated and ‘rarely available’ Victorian townhouse has hit the market with there being “unprecedented demand” for the B-listed terraced property which dates back to 1870.

Listed on Corum, this outstanding townhouse has received some incredible upgrades – including a jaw-dropping living dining area and tiles from acclaimed British designer Peggy Angus.

Alastair Reid, a partner at Corum Property based at the company’s Shawlands branch, said: “This type of property is seldom seen on the market, particularly such impressive work throughout. This quirky property has already received a huge amount of interest. There’s been unprecedented demand and we’re not surprised.

“It’s an extremely attractive property: the interiors have been stunningly reimagined, and its enviable location is just a stone’s throw from all of the bustling amnesties in Glasgow’s southside.”

Those amenities include independent coffee houses, restaurants, bars and bakeries in Pollokshields and Strathbungo as well as recreational spaces at Queens Park, Maxwell Park and Pollok Country Park. Pollokshields East and West train stations are both approximately 500 yards walk, with Shields Road subway station being about a 15-minute walk away.

Property Summary

Location: 565 Shields Road, Glasgow, G41 2RW

Price: £625,000

Agent: Corum

1 . Front The front of the property on Shields Road which boasts a vestibule via storm doors.

2 . Living room Living room to front featuring black marble surround with wood burning stove.

3 . Kitchen Kitchen to the rear also with wood burner, the surround of which feature tiles by acclaimed British painter and designer Peggy Angus.

4 . Kitchen It also features a Carrara marble topped island and reclaimed solid hardwood cupboards.