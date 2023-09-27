For Sale: Inside the stunning three-storey Victorian townhouse in Glasgow’s Southside for £625k
This incredible five bedroom property is situated in Glasgow’s upmarket Pollokshields
This unique renovated and ‘rarely available’ Victorian townhouse has hit the market with there being “unprecedented demand” for the B-listed terraced property which dates back to 1870.
Listed on Corum, this outstanding townhouse has received some incredible upgrades – including a jaw-dropping living dining area and tiles from acclaimed British designer Peggy Angus.
Alastair Reid, a partner at Corum Property based at the company’s Shawlands branch, said: “This type of property is seldom seen on the market, particularly such impressive work throughout. This quirky property has already received a huge amount of interest. There’s been unprecedented demand and we’re not surprised.
“It’s an extremely attractive property: the interiors have been stunningly reimagined, and its enviable location is just a stone’s throw from all of the bustling amnesties in Glasgow’s southside.”
Those amenities include independent coffee houses, restaurants, bars and bakeries in Pollokshields and Strathbungo as well as recreational spaces at Queens Park, Maxwell Park and Pollok Country Park. Pollokshields East and West train stations are both approximately 500 yards walk, with Shields Road subway station being about a 15-minute walk away.
Property Summary
Location: 565 Shields Road, Glasgow, G41 2RW
Price: £625,000
Agent: Corum