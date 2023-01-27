An interactive heat map has shown the ten most infested areas in Glasgow with the dreaded Japanese knotweed.

Data has revealed that the dreaded Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant that clings to properties, has been found to be infesting a number of Glasgow areas. Invasive plant specialists at Environetuk have conceived a heatmap and the results are shocking.

Folklore surrounding the Japanese knotweed has deemed it one of the most dangerous plants to inhabit a bulding. The plant - which can grow up to 10cm per day - has shown in recent times it can damage building structures and substructures by targeting fractures in masonry.

Homeowners across the UK have found they are unable to sell their homes due to the perennial weed and making buyers aware of the presence of Japanese knotweed has been a legal requirement since 2013. In addition to damaging building structures, the Japanese knotweed can work its way through pipes and drains and even paving.

Japanese knotweed is cited as a property defect by RICS Homebuyer Reports , which has the potential to lower the value of a property by 5% to 15%, according to surveyor specialists at Stokemont .

10 Glasgow areas with Japanese knotweed infestations

According to Environetuk , these are the Glasgow areas which are most heavily infested by the plant. You can key in your postcode to check your area and results are based on sightings within a 4km radius area.

Rutherglen - 158 reported occurrences Maryhill - 136 reported occurrences Cambuslang - 133 reported occurrences Kelvinside - 131 reported occurrences Carmyle - 130 reported occurrences Riddrie - 124 reported occurrences Govan - 118 reported occurrences Cowlairs - 108 reported occurrences Milton - 105 reported occurrences Bishopbriggs - 94 reported occurrences

How to stop knotweed spreading

According to the Government website , tackling the stubborn weed should only be done by someone with the appropriate skills or experience ie. a company that specialises in the treatment of Japanese Knotweed.

It can take at least three years to treat Japanese knotweed and you will need to inject or spray the stems with approved herbicides. Here’s a list of the chemicals you may need.

