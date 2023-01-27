Data has revealed that the dreaded Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant that clings to properties, has been found to be infesting a number of Glasgow areas. Invasive plant specialists at Environetuk have conceived a heatmap and the results are shocking.
Folklore surrounding the Japanese knotweed has deemed it one of the most dangerous plants to inhabit a bulding. The plant - which can grow up to 10cm per day - has shown in recent times it can damage building structures and substructures by targeting fractures in masonry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Homeowners across the UK have found they are unable to sell their homes due to the perennial weed and making buyers aware of the presence of Japanese knotweed has been a legal requirement since 2013. In addition to damaging building structures, the Japanese knotweed can work its way through pipes and drains and even paving.
Japanese knotweed is cited as a property defect by RICS Homebuyer Reports, which has the potential to lower the value of a property by 5% to 15%, according to surveyor specialists at Stokemont.
10 Glasgow areas with Japanese knotweed infestations
According to Environetuk, these are the Glasgow areas which are most heavily infested by the plant. You can key in your postcode to check your area and results are based on sightings within a 4km radius area.
Advertisement
- Rutherglen - 158 reported occurrences
- Maryhill - 136 reported occurrences
- Cambuslang - 133 reported occurrences
- Kelvinside - 131 reported occurrences
- Carmyle - 130 reported occurrences
- Riddrie - 124 reported occurrences
- Govan - 118 reported occurrences
- Cowlairs - 108 reported occurrences
- Milton - 105 reported occurrences
- Bishopbriggs - 94 reported occurrences
How to stop knotweed spreading
Advertisement
According to the Government website, tackling the stubborn weed should only be done by someone with the appropriate skills or experience ie. a company that specialises in the treatment of Japanese Knotweed.
It can take at least three years to treat Japanese knotweed and you will need to inject or spray the stems with approved herbicides. Here’s a list of the chemicals you may need.
Advertisement
- make sure anyone spraying holds a certificate of competence for herbicide use or works under direct supervision of a certificate holder
- carry out a Control of Substances Hazardous to Health assessment
- get permission from Natural England if the area is protected, for example sites of special scientific interest
- get permission from the Environment Agency if the plants are near water