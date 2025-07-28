Last luxury apartments for sale at exclusive Newton Mearns development

Prestigious home builder Mactaggart & Mickel has released the final two apartments in one of Scotland’s most sought-after postcodes.

The Stewart Gardens development in Newton Mearns is ideally located next to several well-regarded schools and local shops, and benefits from great connectivity to Glasgow city centre, the Ayrshire coast and beyond.

Designed to meet the needs of families, professionals, and downsizers alike, the development combines style, comfort, and convenience in perfect harmony. Each home features a balcony, a large open-plan kitchen and lounge, an en-suite off the main bedroom and two allocated parking spaces. All homes also benefit from secure video entry, lift access and innovative, energy-saving heating systems.

Now, the final apartments are available to reserve at £346,500. Each of the two-bedroom Lothian apartments are on the ground floor and ready to move into now, with flooring included throughout and full LBTT already paid – saving over £10,000.

With 1,049 sq ft of carefully planned space, the Lothian offers far more than the average two-bedroom apartment. Its standout feature is the private balcony accessed through French doors in the bright, dual-aspect lounge, creating a peaceful spot for relaxing in the sun. The open-plan kitchen and living area offers plenty of room for entertaining and is complete with integrated appliances and contemporary finishes.

The apartment’s two bedrooms are thoughtfully positioned for comfort and flexibility. Bedroom one offers a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room, while bedroom two is ideal as a guest room or home office. A modern family bathroom completes the layout.

Pauline and Marc Cushing made the move to Stewart Gardens in late 2023, choosing a four bedroom Argyll duplex apartment, after a change in family circumstances led them to reconsider their needs.

Marc was immediately drawn to the apartments at Stewart Gardens, relishing the idea of a more manageable home that still maintained a luxurious feel. “When we first visited, I wasn’t sure if an apartment would work for us,” Pauline admits. “But when we saw the space and layout, especially the size of the bedrooms, we were blown away.”

The transition from a house to an apartment was a significant change for the family but it has proved to be a welcome one. “Marc has never been a fan of gardening, so he loves that we don’t have to worry about it anymore,” Pauline laughed. “And the balcony gets the sun all day, even in Scotland. It’s a lovely spot to relax.”

Senior Sales Manager, Amanda Berry said: “The last few apartments are a perfect reflection of everything that makes Stewart Gardens such a special place to live. Whether you’re a first-time buyer looking for quality and convenience, a downsizer seeking space without compromise, or simply someone who wants to enjoy a low maintenance yet high specification home in a fantastic location, the Lothian ticks all the boxes.

“We’ve been building homes in Newton Mearns for many years, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see how well this development has been received by a wide range of buyers.

“This is the final chance to secure a new home in one of Glasgow’s most desirable postcodes and we’d encourage anyone interested to come and see it for themselves. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve created at Stewart Gardens, and it’s fantastic to see buyers like Pauline and Marc so happy with their decision to call it home.”

To arrange a viewing of the Lothian apartment, please call 0141 280 9096, email [email protected] or visit https://www.macmic.co.uk/homes-for-sale/2-newton-mearns/120-the-lothian. The sales office is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 4pm.