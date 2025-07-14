Glasgow For Sale: Outstanding 5-bedroom blonde sandstone home for sale in catchment area for Scotland's best school for offers over £539,000

A stunning blonde sandstone villa in the catchment area for Jordanhill school has been listed for offers over £539,000

A home on Munro Drive has been listed for offers over £539,000 in the catchment area for Scotland's highest ranked school in terms of academic attainment. Jordanhill School.

Listed on Rightmove. this stunning five-bedroom mid-terraced blonde sandstone villa offers a rare opportunity to acquire a traditional home that has been meticulously upgraded and extended for modern family living.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location. The property enjoys close proximity to a wide array of local amenities. The area offers easy access to rail links, with Jordanhill and Anniesland railway stations providing quick and convenient connections to Glasgow city centre, perfect for commuters. The West End is just a short drive or bike ride away, offering an array of boutique shops, cafes, and restaurants, while green spaces like Victoria Park and the Forth & Clyde Canal path network provide outdoor escapes right on your doorstep.

Property Summary

Location: Munro Road, Glasgow, Glasgow City

Price: £539,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Munro Road in Jordanhill.

1. Front

The front of the property on Munro Road in Jordanhill. | Rightmove

Inside the welcoming and stunning reception hallway.

2. Hallway

Inside the welcoming and stunning reception hallway. | Rightmove

Inside the front-facing bay window living room which is particularly private thanks to planted screening within the front garden.

3. Living Room

Inside the front-facing bay window living room which is particularly private thanks to planted screening within the front garden. | Rightmove

There is a beautiful carpenter crafted kitchen with island, Aga, integrated appliances, great space to dine and doors out to rear garden.

4. Kitchen

There is a beautiful carpenter crafted kitchen with island, Aga, integrated appliances, great space to dine and doors out to rear garden. | Rightmove

