A home on Munro Drive has been listed for offers over £539,000 in the catchment area for Scotland's highest ranked school in terms of academic attainment. Jordanhill School.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location. The property enjoys close proximity to a wide array of local amenities. The area offers easy access to rail links, with Jordanhill and Anniesland railway stations providing quick and convenient connections to Glasgow city centre, perfect for commuters. The West End is just a short drive or bike ride away, offering an array of boutique shops, cafes, and restaurants, while green spaces like Victoria Park and the Forth & Clyde Canal path network provide outdoor escapes right on your doorstep.