This exclusive terrace elevated from Great Western Road is an expansive A-Listed townhouse, built circa 1855 and designed by John Thomas Rochead and has been owned by the current proprietors for over sixty years.
south-facing four-bedroom home is considered to be one of the largest examples in central Scotland and benefits from a stunning, top floor, corner position which affords the accommodation with beautiful open views over Dowanhill Park and off towards the Southside of the city.
Listed on Rightmove, this wonderful family home has retained a wealth of its period features throughout including detailed cornicing, architraves, mosaic flooring, original banister, cupola and working shutters throughout, to name a few.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location being in close proximity to Byres Road and many popular restaurants, bars, local landmarks and retailers such as The Botanic Gardens, Glasgow University, Waitrose, Cottonrake Bakery, Farrow & Ball, I.J. Mellis cheese mongers and many more.
Property Summary
Location: 9 Ruskin Terrace, Botanics, Glasgow, G12 8DY
Price: £839,000
Agent: Corum, West End