This exclusive terrace elevated from Great Western Road is an expansive A-Listed townhouse, built circa 1855 and designed by John Thomas Rochead and has been owned by the current proprietors for over sixty years.

south-facing four-bedroom home is considered to be one of the largest examples in central Scotland and benefits from a stunning, top floor, corner position which affords the accommodation with beautiful open views over Dowanhill Park and off towards the Southside of the city.

Listed on Rightmove, this wonderful family home has retained a wealth of its period features throughout including detailed cornicing, architraves, mosaic flooring, original banister, cupola and working shutters throughout, to name a few.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being in close proximity to Byres Road and many popular restaurants, bars, local landmarks and retailers such as The Botanic Gardens, Glasgow University, Waitrose, Cottonrake Bakery, Farrow & Ball, I.J. Mellis cheese mongers and many more.

Property Summary

Location: 9 Ruskin Terrace, Botanics, Glasgow, G12 8DY

Price: £839,000

Agent: Corum, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Ruskin Terrace in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

2 . Reception Hallway Inside the welcoming reception hallway with striking ornate cornicing, original mosaic flooring, and grand sweeping staircases leading to the upper levels, setting the tone for the charm and space within. | Rightmove

3 . Lounge The ground floor accommodation includes a spacious formal lounge to the front. | Rightmove