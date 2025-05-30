Stuart Murray bring together a collection of sleek, chic furniture feature beautiful wood, bold colours and geometric designs in their showrooms at Kinning Park and Stewarton.

There has been a huge resurgence in mid-century modern furniture over the past 10 years, its enduring style and quality added to a renewed interest in all things retro or vintage has made it highly desirable. Stuart Murray, owner and founder of Retrovintage, found this out for himself, when a piece of mid-century furniture just caught his eye and sparked his imagination: “I had never had an interest in older furniture before,” he said. “I never went to antiques shop, but there was something about this style that I really liked.”

After working as a manager and auctioneer at car auctions, Stuart set about making his new interest into a business. That was eight years ago, and Retrovintage has gone from strength to strength. Their showroom in Kinning Park is a treasure trove of interesting pieces, ready to enliven rooms in neighbourhoods across the city.

Their 2,000-square-foot showroom in Stewarton houses the bulk of the collection of carefully curated furniture including dining sets, coffee and occasional tables, shelving and storage, chairs, sideboards, seating and a few accessories or lights. Stuart sources, buys and arranges restoration of the furniture, photographing, describing and marketing each piece via his website.

Every day is different for Stuart, and he’s learned more and more about the famous names, styles and qualities and what will prove popular. “The build quality is so fantastic, they are so beautifully made,” says Stuart. “Dining tables, especially extendable ones, are hugely popular.” His personal favourite for sale right now is a Hans Olsen ‘Roundette’ dining table and four three-legged chairs.

The type of design you will find at Retrovintage came after the Second World War – from 1945 to 1969 – as Europe was rebuilding lives and homes and both designers and architects were looking to restyle modern living with clean lines and organic forms. Famous names like Charles and Ray Eames or Hans Wegner led the revolution, which celebrated craftsmanship and minimal aesthetics. Manufacturers such as G Plan, Ercol, Knoll, Archie Shine, Stag and Hille all made it more affordable and accessible.

Minimalism and clever use of space – nests of tables, extending tables, chairs that fit like a puzzle into and underneath tables – are all space-savers which make the furniture not only look interesting but also mean they can fit into smaller spaces, making these items particularly suitable for tenement living.

What’s available on the website is constantly changing so Stuart offers the option to sign up to receive weekly updates on new pieces in a newsletter. The website itself is simple to navigate and there’s information on how to enquire, whether buying or selling, and how to arrange a viewing.

Many items are bought online, with shipping arranged by Stuart through his tried and trusted couriers but you can also view items in the showrooms in Glasgow or in Stewarton by appointment. We visited Stuart to have a browse of his collection, you can watch in the video above and here.