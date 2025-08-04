For Sale: Stunning 8-bedroom terraced townhouse on Park Circus once owned by affluent iron merchant for £2,250,000

A rare opportunity to purchase a piece of Glasgow’s architectural history with an interesting background, this spectacular property was once home to the affluent iron merchant Archibald Schaw, and later his sister Marjory Shanks Schaw.

This incredible eight -bedroom property is a genuine rarity; it is a seamless blend of Victorian grandeur and thoughtful modernisation, offering immense versatility for contemporary living.

Whether as an exquisite family home, a multi-generational residence, or with potential for separate guest or rental accommodation, Number 26 Park Circus is a landmark address with endless possibilities.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is an entire terrace townhouse formed over five floors, linked internally by beautiful sweeping stairways and a lift. The property has a wondrous private rear garden and detached Garage/Mews property.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: Park Circus, Park, Glasgow

Price: £2,250,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

Welcoming entrance hallway flanked by four grand columns with herringbone hardwood floor, detailed transom archway, brilliant cornicing, original mural ceiling, chandelier, etched glass sidelight windows with traditional wooden shutters and a log burning stove with stone fireplace.

Substantial front lounge with parquet wooden flooring and double window to the front, delightful ceiling cornice and frieze.

There is a grand black mantelpiece surrounding a lovely log burning stove within the fireplace.

