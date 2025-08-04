This incredible eight -bedroom property is a genuine rarity; it is a seamless blend of Victorian grandeur and thoughtful modernisation, offering immense versatility for contemporary living.
Whether as an exquisite family home, a multi-generational residence, or with potential for separate guest or rental accommodation, Number 26 Park Circus is a landmark address with endless possibilities.
Listed on Rightmove, this property is an entire terrace townhouse formed over five floors, linked internally by beautiful sweeping stairways and a lift. The property has a wondrous private rear garden and detached Garage/Mews property.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.
Property Summary
Location: Park Circus, Park, Glasgow
Price: £2,250,000
Agent: Rettie, West End
