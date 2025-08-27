For Sale: Take a look inside this 'beautifully presented' three-bedroom mews just off Great Western Road for £475,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 11:47 BST

This home is located in one of Glasgow’s most desirable residential pockets.

This beautifully presented three-bedroom mews offers a rare opportunity to acquire a rarely available home full of period charm and modern convenience.

Listed on Rightmove, this elegant property boasts an impressive blend of characterful features and spacious, naturally bright and flexible accommodation formed across two levels.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is ideally placed to enjoy West End lifestyle. Nearby amenities include the Botanic Gardens, Byres Road’s vast array of independent shops, cafés and restaurants, and excellent transport links via Hillhead subway stations and Hyndland Railway Station. A number of highly regarded schools and leisure facilities are also within easy reach.

Property Summary

Location: Lancaster Crescent Lane, Kelvinside, Glasgow

Price: £475,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Lancaster Crescent.

1. Front

At the heart of the home is the magnificent main lounge, flooded with natural light and enhanced by a fabulous central cupola, a striking traditional feature that lends a wonderful sense of space and grandeur.

2. Lounge

Inside the delightful dining kitchen complete with generous storage and two windows to the front.

3. Kitchen

There is plenty of space for a dining area in the kitchen.

4. Kitchen

