Listed on Rightmove , this elegant property boasts an impressive blend of characterful features and spacious, naturally bright and flexible accommodation formed across two levels.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as it is ideally placed to enjoy West End lifestyle. Nearby amenities include the Botanic Gardens, Byres Road’s vast array of independent shops, cafés and restaurants, and excellent transport links via Hillhead subway stations and Hyndland Railway Station. A number of highly regarded schools and leisure facilities are also within easy reach.