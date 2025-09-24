For Sale: Take a look inside this 'outstanding' Whitecraigs family villa with stunning indoor swimming pool for £1,350,000

This is one of the most breathtaking homes listed on the market near Glasgow.

This marvellous, contemporary family villa called St Ann’s is set within beautifully tended, established and secluded south facing garden grounds.

Listed on Rightmove, this house has been painstakingly upgraded inside and out to deliver high end finishing, contemporary design features and interior designed throughout.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Whitecraigs is considered one of the primary residential locations within the Southside of Glasgow. Located approximately six miles south of the city centre, its close proximity to Glasgow effectively makes it one of the most sought after suburbs in the Greater Glasgow area. The district features an abundance of eye-catching homes and provides catchment to some of the best schools in Scotland. It is located to the east of the M77 motorway, giving swift communication links to Glasgow city centre, airports and coastal Ayrshire. The property is superbly placed for a wide range of amenities, and the surrounding district provides excellent sports and recreational facilities - Whitecraigs Golf Course, Tennis, Squash and Bowling Clubs and Rouken Glen Park.

Location: St Ann’s, Roddinghead Road, Whitecraigs

Price: £1,350,000

Agent: Corum, Newton Mearns

1. Front

The stunning reception hallway with detail cornicing, magnificent limestone, herring bone flooring throughout

Contemporary finished oak doors give access to principal lounge with focal point fireplace and log burning stove.

Inside the formal dining room with feature fireplace.

