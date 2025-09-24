One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Whitecraigs is considered one of the primary residential locations within the Southside of Glasgow. Located approximately six miles south of the city centre, its close proximity to Glasgow effectively makes it one of the most sought after suburbs in the Greater Glasgow area. The district features an abundance of eye-catching homes and provides catchment to some of the best schools in Scotland. It is located to the east of the M77 motorway, giving swift communication links to Glasgow city centre, airports and coastal Ayrshire. The property is superbly placed for a wide range of amenities, and the surrounding district provides excellent sports and recreational facilities - Whitecraigs Golf Course, Tennis, Squash and Bowling Clubs and Rouken Glen Park.