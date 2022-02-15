The property is available for offers over £495,000.

Glasgow property: Huge house on outskirts of Glasgow comes with two dining rooms, large conservatory and a bidet

A huge property in a village on the outskirts of Glasgow has gone on the market.

The four-bedroom property on Craighlaw Avenue, Waterfoot, comes with a huge kitchen, two dining rooms, a massive conservatory and a bidet.

It also has a lot of potential for development. Its attic could be turned into another floor, while the extensive gardens could be used to add more space.

The house is near some of Scotland’s best schools, including Williamwood High School in Clarkston and Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns.

It is available for offers over £495,000.

The reception area at the front of the property.

The spacious living room.

The living room leads on to the large conservatory.

The grand master bedroom comes with en suite.

