The four-bedroom property on Craighlaw Avenue, Waterfoot, comes with a huge kitchen, two dining rooms, a massive conservatory and a bidet.
It also has a lot of potential for development. Its attic could be turned into another floor, while the extensive gardens could be used to add more space.
The house is near some of Scotland’s best schools, including Williamwood High School in Clarkston and Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns.
It is available for offers over £495,000.
