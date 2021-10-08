Joe Wicks gives Newton Mearns pupils special PE lesson

Joe Wicks visit Kirkhill Primary

Wicks kept school pupils across the country exercising throughout lockdown with his live daily PE sessions.

The star has now released his first picture book, The Burpee Bears, and dropped in to Kirkhill to do a burpee bear workout, a special reading of the book and a Q&A session.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils won the visit after Wicks was impressed by the school’s video entry to an online competition. Also included in the prize are five signed copies of The Burpee Bears for the school.

Kirkhill Primary head teacher Liz Matthews said: “Our Parent Council worked so hard to put the video entry together, with pupils acting out some of Joe’s best known moments from his live PE sessions.

"As a school we loved being involved in PE with Joe during lockdown and it’s been so exciting to welcome him to the school.

"The pupils are inspired by his enthusiasm and positivity and they all thoroughly enjoyed doing a burpee bear workout.”

The Burpee Bears is the first in a series of books which chart the adventures of a bear family, with each book featuring a fun and positive story with added exercises and recipes – perfect for families to share and enjoy together.