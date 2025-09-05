This exceptionally spacious executive Merchant City apartment is situated on the first floor and has stunning views.
Listed on Purplebricks, this property is a lovely modern flat that deserves internal inspection.
Located on the Gallowgate just of High Street in the Merchant City, this location offers unquestionably one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow has to offer with a wealth of amenities including both general and specialist shopping, wine bars and many highly acclaimed restaurants.
Property Summary
Location: 27 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G1
Price: £290,000
Agent: Purplebricks