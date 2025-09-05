For Sale: Take a look inside this stunning Gallowgate flat with incredible views for £290,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST

This flat is in a great Merchant City location where you can enjoy the best of both worlds.

This exceptionally spacious executive Merchant City apartment is situated on the first floor and has stunning views.

Listed on Purplebricks, this property is a lovely modern flat that deserves internal inspection.

Located on the Gallowgate just of High Street in the Merchant City, this location offers unquestionably one of the most envied and prominent social locations Glasgow has to offer with a wealth of amenities including both general and specialist shopping, wine bars and many highly acclaimed restaurants.

Property Summary

Location: 27 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G1

Price: £290,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on the Gallowgate at Glasgow Cross.

1. Front

The front of the property on the Gallowgate at Glasgow Cross. | Purplebricks

The apartment offers views from its own private balcony across towards the Tollbooth Steeple and beyond along the Trongate and back towards the city centre.

2. Balcony

The apartment offers views from its own private balcony across towards the Tollbooth Steeple and beyond along the Trongate and back towards the city centre. | Purplebricks

3. Lounge

Purplebricks

There is a broad welcoming entrance hallway with useful storage space as well as a concealed utility area for all those day to day laundry needs

4. Entrance Hallway

There is a broad welcoming entrance hallway with useful storage space as well as a concealed utility area for all those day to day laundry needs | Purplebricks

