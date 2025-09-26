For Sale: Take a look inside this 'stunning' Grade A-listed apartment in Templeton Court for £270,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:17 BST

This is a rare opportunity to buy a home inside one of Glasgow’s best known and notable buildings.

This outstanding Grade A-listed landmark overlooking Glasgow Green blends history, prestige and modern luxury in one of Glasgow’s most celebrated settings.

Listed on Purplebricks, this unconventional two-bedroom apartment combines high ceilings, double-height living, and expansive windows with modern energy efficiency, offering a rare opportunity for lifestyle buyers and discerning investors.

Templeton Court is a lifestyle address, home to the award-winning WEST Brewery, a gym and a dance studio. The vibrant Merchant City across the Green offers dining, shopping and culture, and the city centre is a 10-minute walk away. Excellent transport links add further convenience with the world-famous Barras Market also on your doorstep.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.

Property Summary

Location: Templeton Court, Glasgow, G40

Price: £270,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Templeton Court in Glasgow's East End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Templeton Court in Glasgow's East End. | Purplebricks

The double-height open-plan living and dining room, with large windows, floods the interior with natural light and frames panoramic views across Glasgow Green.

2. Living Room

The double-height open-plan living and dining room, with large windows, floods the interior with natural light and frames panoramic views across Glasgow Green. | Purplebricks

A closer look at the dining area in the living area.

3. Dining Area

A closer look at the dining area in the living area. | Purplebricks

A fully integrated kitchen adjoins the living space.

4. Kitchen

A fully integrated kitchen adjoins the living space. | Purplebricks

