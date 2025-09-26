This outstanding Grade A-listed landmark overlooking Glasgow Green blends history, prestige and modern luxury in one of Glasgow’s most celebrated settings.

Listed on Purplebricks, this unconventional two-bedroom apartment combines high ceilings, double-height living, and expansive windows with modern energy efficiency, offering a rare opportunity for lifestyle buyers and discerning investors.

Templeton Court is a lifestyle address, home to the award-winning WEST Brewery, a gym and a dance studio. The vibrant Merchant City across the Green offers dining, shopping and culture, and the city centre is a 10-minute walk away. Excellent transport links add further convenience with the world-famous Barras Market also on your doorstep.

Property Summary

Location: Templeton Court, Glasgow, G40

Price: £270,000

Agent: Purplebricks

1 . Front The front of the property on Templeton Court in Glasgow's East End. | Purplebricks

2 . Living Room The double-height open-plan living and dining room, with large windows, floods the interior with natural light and frames panoramic views across Glasgow Green. | Purplebricks

3 . Dining Area A closer look at the dining area in the living area. | Purplebricks