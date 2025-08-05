Top 10 housebuilder celebrates transformation of abandoned land in Ravenscraig

Top 10 housebuilder Keepmoat is celebrating the completion of its The Castings development on Meadowhead Road in Ravenscraig, which saw 14.2 acres of disused land transformed into a vibrant, new community.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder started on site in 2019, working with multiple partners to regenerate a disused sports ground and former council offices into 170 high-quality homes, including 12 affordable homes with North Lanarkshire Council.

The newly created community represents an £11.3 million investment from the housebuilder, which specialises in transforming brownfield sites into thriving new communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Metcalfe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Scotland, said: “The Keepmoat team is delighted to finalise the last few sales at The Castings and breathe new life into Ravenscraig.

Credit_ Keepmoat, The Castings

“The homes at The Castings feature proofing technologies including solar panels - which reduce carbon emissions by up to two-thirds compared to older housing stock. This not only helps residents save money on their bills but also ensures they live in homes built for the future.

“At Keepmoat, our goal is to build more than just houses. We are committed to regenerating areas sustainably and creating communities where people want to live.”

The housebuilder has also invested in establishing connections to the wider Ravenscraig area and creating a green open space featuring a play area for residents. Natasha Smith moved into her Keepmoat home at The Castings in 2024, where she lives with her boyfriend. She added: “As soon as we viewed the home from Keepmoat I knew it was the one for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our journey has been seamless and we absolutely love the community here. It might be a new build estate but the values are wonderfully old fashioned with lots of events available for residents and everyone knows everyone!”

Keepmoat is a leading partnership home builder, focussed on first time buyers, providing high quality homes throughout the UK that transform communities and improve the lives of local people.

To find out more about The Castings visit: www.keepmoat.com/the-castings-ravenscraig.