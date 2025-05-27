Glasgow For Sale: 'Wonderful' 2-bedroom A-listed former blonde sandstone townhouse near Park Circus for £560,000

Published 27th May 2025

This flat is found on one of Glasgow’s most desirable streets near to Woodlands and Kelvingrove Park.

This stunning two-bedroom blonde sandstone former townhouse is a superb, spacious duplex over the first and second floor.

Listed on Rightmove, this A-listed, former blonde sandstone townhouse is arguably in one of the most sought after and desirable locations in Glasgow.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston. It is also an ideal location for those looking to study at Glasgow University.

The front of the property on Lynedoch Place.

1. Front

The kitchen is semi open plan to the remarkable, bay windowed, dual aspect drawing room to the front of the property.

2. Drawing Room

There is also a striking contemporary bio ethanol fuel fireplace and beautiful cornice work, paneling and library wall.

3. Drawing Room

The reception hall leads to a stunning dining kitchen, with large centre island.

4. Kitchen

