Listed on Rightmove , this A-listed, former blonde sandstone townhouse is arguably in one of the most sought after and desirable locations in Glasgow.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston . It is also an ideal location for those looking to study at Glasgow University.