Best of Glasgow: Ken McClusky from the Bluebells

For Sale: 'Wonderful' 2-bedroom flat conversion in former Queens Park Parish Church for £275,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:14 BST

This Glasgow Southside flat will likely appeal to both a young professional couple or the mature downsizer.

This wonderful two bedroom flat occupies a prominent first floor position within this much admired church development in the former Queens Park Parish Church.

Listed on Purplebricks, this property features exposed Gothic beams and Gothic style windows that are complimented by neutral tones, contemporary design and décor throughout.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.

Property Summary

Location: Queens Drive, Glasgow, G42

Price: £275,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The development benefits from communal landscaped garden grounds having resident’s allocated parking and enjoying views across Queens Park.

1. Off Road Parking

The development benefits from communal landscaped garden grounds having resident’s allocated parking and enjoying views across Queens Park. | Purplebricks

Inside the stunning three piece bathroom.

2. Bathroom

Inside the stunning three piece bathroom. | Purplebricks

The hallway also leads to a spacious master bedroom with inbuilt wardrobes and dressing area.

3. Bedroom

The hallway also leads to a spacious master bedroom with inbuilt wardrobes and dressing area. | Purplebricks

Inside the double sized second bedroom again with inbuilt cupboard.

4. Bedroom

Inside the double sized second bedroom again with inbuilt cupboard. | Purplebricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyPurple Bricks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice