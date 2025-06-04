For Sale: 'Wonderful and expansive' four bedroom tenement flat on one of Glasgow's most expensive streets for £489,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:52 BST

This incredible West End flat is found on one of Glasgow’s most expensive streets.

This expansive four-bedroom flat has been beautifully re-modelled to blend modern convenience with classic charm.

Listed on Rightmove. this flat truly exemplifies modern living within a traditional and highly sought-after location.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Hyndland Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: 1/1 83 Hyndland Road, Hyndland, G12 9JE

Price: £489,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the property on Hyndland Road in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the property on Hyndland Road in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

The fabulous dining kitchen has been thoughtfully repositioned to the front of the tenement, creating a superb space for both entertaining and daily living.

2. Kitchen

The fabulous dining kitchen has been thoughtfully repositioned to the front of the tenement, creating a superb space for both entertaining and daily living. | Rightmove

Another view of the kitchen space in the flat.

3. Kitchen

Another view of the kitchen space in the flat. | Rightmove

Inside the large, welcoming reception hall in the flat.

4. Reception Hall

Inside the large, welcoming reception hall in the flat. | Rightmove

