People are turning towards speed dating in Glasgow as a way of combatting social isolation | Submitted

In an age where it feels like we are increasingly moving our entire lives into the digital space, some Glaswegians are choosing to reject that move and embrace face to face.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last decade, dating is one of the areas where our interactions have become increasingly digital. Tinder, Hinge and Bumble are all mainstays of the singleton’s mobile phone. However, an increase in social isolation and the gamification of dating, plus the well documented risk of not knowing who is on the other end of the app, has led many to sek new ways of meeting people.

One organisation trying to break down that barrier is Speeddater. They run regular events in Glasgow and next week they’ll host two events around Valentine’s Day where singles are encouraged to meet in person. Lissy Cleminson, event manager, says stories in the news around the dangers of online dating are having an effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You look at things like the Tinder Swindler and it's enough to turn you off the rest of your days, which is where we come in,” she says. “The Speeddater product is slightly different to all the other ones that are out there. A lot of speed dating companies just sort of let you meet on the evening and then, ‘there's your matches, you're done.’ But we have a chat platform as well, which helps keep a little bit of safety for people who don't have to swap their contact details just yet.”

Use of dating apps has trended down in recent years. Ofcom figures released at the end of 2024 said as many as 600,000 users left top dating app Tinder. Other apps had similar stories, Hinge dropped by 131,000 - with Bumble and Grindr losing 368,000 and 11,000 respectively.

Glasgow dater Laura, 36, said she stopped actively online dating around 3 years ago, but has now attended a few speed dating events. She says that the shift has allowed her to meet real people in-person.

“I no longer want to spend days chatting online to someone who either isn't real or has no interest in meeting face to face,” she explains. “Speed dating has enabled me to meet friends as well as prospective dates. I've made a load of new friends through it who are in similar circumstances and are able to go out as a group of single women.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says this has presented different opportunities for her to meet someone, a not uncommon route to go down “lots of women I've met have now met someone this way,” she explains.

That desire from people to find themselves in more in-person social situations has come in part due to the prevalence of remote working, and people being more reticent to going out.

“It's not the same. It's definitely nowhere near what it was like 10-15, years ago. I've been doing this job for four years, so I've seen it come through that kind of COVID transition to now,” says Elizabeth McEnaney, who runs speed dating events in Glasgow. “It's very, very different, the sort of tension in people that are dating now is completely different because they've had to force themselves to go into spaces that they're not necessarily comfortable with. But it's probably one of your only choices to do it.”

Elizabeth says speed dating gives people a chance to get to know each other | supplied

At the heart of much of the discourse around moving from app based dating to in-person is the lack of opportunities that existed previously according to Elizabeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of us don't get in the office as much as we used to. The Friday socialising doesn't happen the same, either it's usually if somebody's leaving or a celebration of some form. Our work used to go out every single Friday night. That's not there now. So how do people put themselves in that situation?,” she asks.

Elizabeth says that app based dating is not conducive to investing time in getting to know someone, by the nature of when you’re likely to do it.

“You'll do it at the most inconvenient times. So you're doing it when you're sitting on the train, you're doing it when you're sitting in a restaurant waiting for dinner, you're doing it when you're picking up a takeaway. So there's no momentum behind it. There's no proper investment of time,” she says.

The Speeddater events see participants meet in locations around the city, with four minutes per meeting - ensuring each person is able to get to know the person in front of them. There are some rules according to Elizabeth, no asking of ages and don’t ask the women exactly where they live. “They can decide in four minutes if they like them, if they don't, if they're willing to take it further or not, and it kind of cuts out all that wasted time,” Elizabeth says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speed dating sees groups come together for face to face meetings | Supplied

Another Glasgow dater, Seb aged 32, says that apps give a skewed vision of what’s around the corner, that “Adonis is only ever one swipe away”. He believes this has led to time wasting - and in some cases money wasted.

“I suppose within app based dating, there's a lot of time wasted. Time wasted in swiping, time wasted in messaging, and money wasted on subscriptions that promise things they never really deliver,” he says. “At least in in-person events, you can get a good feel for someone pretty quickly and you know that you're both there because you want to date.”

There are huge disparities between the number of men and women present on the apps, which leads to a lack of balance according to Elizabeth.

“I think if you are a female and you've got an app, the messages are so fierce or you’re so inundated. You're really looking for the person that stands out. But how do you do that with the amount of just influx?” she asks. “Whereas if you go to speed dating, you're getting the same amount as everybody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seb echoes that feeling from the other side, saying that it’s difficult to forge a connection when you’re one of many in a massively inflated pool of people.

“For men in particular, there are 17 times more men on dating apps than there are women. If you're one name in an inbox saying the same thing, there's almost no way you can ever hope to have a connection with someone, continues Seb. “At least at an in person event, you can chance your arm, know pretty quickly if you've lucked out or not, and don't have to spend the evening staring at a screen and waiting for something to happen.”

James aged 33, another Glasgow speed dater, says that, while “apps have played a big role over the past decade and half” and there have been successes - “I can name several lucky sods who are now happily married because of Tinder etc,” he thinks that the era of the app may be coming to an end.

“I think there are a few things leading to the downfall like the paywalls and algorithms, the age of apps in general for example all of ‘our’ age have been through them countless times and have either found their person or like us, accepting the fact it's not going to work and look at other methods,” he explains.